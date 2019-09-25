Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words “Stay Strong” in Port Coquitlam, B.C., in an October 5, 2013, file photo. Todd is one of four Canadian females being honoured in the National Arts Centre staging of “Life Reflected.” Composers have created pieces inspired by Amanda Todd, CanLit legend Alice Munro, astronaut Roberta Bondar and late Mi’kmaq elder and poet Rita Joe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Okanagan restaurants to raise funds for Amanda Todd Legacy

WINGS to spotlight mental health and stigma with October campaign

Seven years after a 15-year-old Port Coquitlam girl took her own life as a result of cyberbullying, Amanda Todd’s story is just as important.

Her widely publicized story highlighted stigmas surrounding mental health and the detrimental effects of cyberbullying.

Wings Restaurants and Pub in Vernon and across the province have partnered up with the Amanda Todd Legacy for the month of October to keep the spotlight on mental health to help end the stigma.

“Unfortunately, many of us will never know Amanda Todd,” marketing manager Jeff Perham said in an email. “But thanks to the Amanda Todd Legacy, we are reminded of this beautiful girl and are able to work together to share Amanda’s story with not only her community, but the world.”

In partnership with the Amanda Todd Legacy, Wings is hosting a fundraiser and for two weeks starting Oct. 1, $1 of every order of pumpkin spice wings goes directly to the organization.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day and customers wearing purple to mark the occasion will receive a free order of the pumpkin spice wings.

The third annual online auction will be hosted Oct.1-14 in support of the Amanda Todd Legacy Society. Funds raised through bids will support the Legacy Scarf Project, Starfish Pack Backpack Program, Emotions BC and Music Therapy Endowment Fund.

Todd committed suicide on Oct. 10, 2012, after years of cyberbullying. Immediately after her death a video called My Story: Struggling, Bullying, Suicide and Self-harm was uploaded to YouTube and went viral around the world. The video showed Todd using flash cards to tell her story silently to a camera.

She explained that while using video chat to meet new people she would receive many compliments about her looks. When she was asked to bare her breasts to a stranger, a screen capture taken from the video of that moment started circulating on the internet and was used to blackmail her online.

Even after changing schools numerous times and moving out of the community, the stranger followed her online. He would befriend students, teachers and parents at her new schools through Facebook where he would send them the video.

Amanda began experiencing anxiety, depression and panic attacks. She survived a suicide attempt and began to self mutilate. However, the bullying continued at school leading up until her death.

To register and bid, visit amandatoddlegacy.org/legacy-auction.

— with Black Press files

Carol Todd and daughter Amanda. Black Press Media file photo

Most Read