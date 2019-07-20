Rutland residents protest location of new supportive housing project at intersection of McCurdy and Rutland roads. (File Photo)

Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Top priority for board of education is to maintain safety integrity of local schools

Central Okanagan Public Schools is continuing to monitor and assess the developing circumstances surrounding the supportive housing project proposed by BC Housing on McCurdy Road.

The school board discussed the issue at Wednesday’s board meeting and issued a formal statement Friday afternoon.

Although the school board has no authority in this housing plan approval process, the statement indicated school trustees and district staff continue to gather information on all points of view and understand the logistics behind this particular project.

“When the City of Kelowna and the Province of B.C. reach a final decision on the nature of the project, the board of education and district staff will be able to comment knowledgeably on our position going forward,” said the statement.

Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan school superintendent/CEO, told the Capital News the board will follow up with more discussion on the McCurdy proposal in September.

“Safety is a first priority for us in the school district so that is one of things we are looking at based on what the facts are,” Kaardal said.

RELATED: Kelowna’s McCurdy house gets operation model redesign

RELATED: Drive-thru petition against McCurdy house garners thousands of signatures

RELATED: Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents’ frustration over McCurdy house

He noted not all the information being voiced publicly about the project is accurate, and it has been subject to change given BC Housing’s decision this past week to abandon the original “wet” facility concept for the McCurdy project due to public opposition.

Kaardal said the board is well aware of the concerns registered by parents at Rutland Junior Secondary and Rutland Senior Secondary, both schools within a block of the McCurdy site where under the wet facility concept residents would have been able to maintain their drug addictions under health care supervision.

“Whatever form it takes, this facility is not opening until 2021 so there is time yet for the board to gather all the facts and to give an informed response,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pick your own salsa at Vernon’s Davison Orchards
Next story
Monsoon flooding death toll climbs to 164 in South Asia

Just Posted

Vernon Peewees second at Valley of Champions tournament

The Vernon A Peewees baseball team won the silver medal on July 14

Vernon Women’s Transition House changes name

Name changed to Archway Society for Domestic Peace to showcase all programs offered

Vernon speaker to motivate Cariboo residents after mill shutdowns

Change management speaker Mark DeVolder will deliver town hall keynote in 100 Mile House

Pick your own salsa at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

Event allows people an authentic “farm-to-fork” experience August 16

Former B.B. King bassist will sing the blues in Vernon

Russell Jackson and his band will play in Vernon for the first time on July 27

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Okanagan e-scooter company foils robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations in Kelowna

Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to the Okanagan

Two-time medalist Natalie Spooner joined the Girls Rock the Rink event in Kelowna

Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Top priority for board of education is to maintain safety integrity of local schools

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Most Read