CUPE Local 523 has reached bargaining agreements with SD53, SD67 and SD83. The union represents members employed as teaching assistants, grounds workers, bus drivers, support worker and more. (Photo from Unsplash)

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

CUPE Local 523 has reached agreements with three school districts in the Okanagan and Similkameen and Shuswap after a “bargaining marathon.”

According to a release, this is the first time Local 523 has had to bargain separately with Okanagan Similkameen (SD53), Okanagan Skaha (SD67) and North Okanagan Shuswap (SD83).

“It’s definitely made things really interesting. Although there were lots of challenges, our bargaining committee rose to meet those challenges,” said CUPE 523 acting president Tammie Koroluk in the union’s release. “The bargaining committee worked diligently.”

READ MORE: Feminine products free of charge in Okanagan Skaha school district

Following five sessions of bargaining that began in June 2019, SD53, SD67 and SD83 all came to tentative agreements with CUPE 523 in September 2019. The releases states the current agreements expire on June 30, 2019, and the new agreements will be effective July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022.

“We had our issues with the school district that we worked through. We had a great group of people on the CUPE side and we were able to work through to an agreement that met the needs of both sides,” said CUPE 523 Okanagan-Similkameen unit chair Sean Harris in the release.

“We have a very dedicated bargaining committee who have spent parts of the summer and September bargaining three agreements,” said Koroluk in a separate release. “Our team is thoughtful, resourceful and completely dedicated in making gains for our members. We negotiated language that will benefit our members and we worked collaboratively with the employer in a respectful manner. We hope to build on this relationship as we go forward.”

According to the release, the three agreements with the school districts also incorporate the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. Koroluk added that all three agreements were ratified in October 2019.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diwali: Celebrating new beginnings in Vernon
Next story
Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Just Posted

Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

SUV found fully engulfed with nobody around at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Commonage Road

Homeless camp concerns crop up in Vernon council

805 bylaw calls in 10 months were for inappropriately set-up camps

Diwali: Celebrating new beginnings in Vernon

IN PHOTOS: A recap of the five-day Festial of Lights at the North Okanagan Sikh Temple

Vernon motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Budget adds up to top marks for Vernon

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

The incident in Peachland is now over

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Special theatre showing for Okanagan’s Dorothy Alexander Centre

Powerhouse Theatre presents Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Man and woman in 60s identified by RCMP as bodies found in Shuswap residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

Most Read