The Okanagan School of the Arts, based in Penticton’s Shatford Centre, is launching an online autobiography writing class as a way to help people stay busy and inspired during COVID-19 induced isolation. (Okanagan School of the Arts - Facebook)

Okanagan School of the Arts launches online memoir writing course

Course aims to help people stay creative and inspired during isolation

Bored at home? Why not start writing your life story.

The Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) is introducing an online autobiography writing course to help people keep busy and inspired during this time of isolation.

The autobiography course, which the OSA bills as ‘an ideal way to use this time productively to start writing your life story while helping you connect and create resilience at a time of isolation and uncertainty’, will hold its first class on May 6.

The course will also raise funds for the school which has had its share of financial struggles in the past.

READ MORE: Plea for Penticton arts supporters to show for important meeting

Led by certified guided autobiography instructor Leigh Morrow, the course aims to offer an inspiring and supportive environment for participants.

Morrow uses priming questions and themes to spark creativity, self-awareness and memory recall to help people start writing their autobiography. Like many virtual congregations these days, the class will be held over the video-conference service Zoom.

The six-week course will take place Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each week, participants will explore different themes and common experiences to help create a collection of stories focusing on their major life events.

No previous writing experience is needed but participants can expect their writing skills to improve, said the OSA in a news release.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed on the OSA’s website.

READ MORE: Okanagan School of the Arts seems to be back on track

