Central Okanagan Search and Rescue teams have spent the past four days looking for an overdue hunter. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

The search continues for an overdue hunter who went missing near James Lake last week.

Gordon Solloway, 74, left to go on a short hunting trip on Thursday morning, but when he didn’t return home at noon police were called and a search and rescue operation got underway.

According to a spokeperson for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Solloway’s truck was spotted by a wildlife camera driving up Goudie Road on Saturday.

Thanks to the image, Ed Henczel said search teams have focused their efforts on that area, however so far he has not been found.

“The search is ongoing,” said Henczel. “We’re asking if anyone has any dash cam photoage from Saturday in the morning.”

According to Henczel, Solloway was seen gassing up his truck at Petro-Canada on Highway 33 in Rutland shortly after leaving his home at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday before passing the wildlife camera around 7:40 a.m.

A helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft have been brought in to help with the search.

Henczel said search and rescue teams believe Solloway may have gotten stuck in his truck due to his mobilities.

Solloway is described as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • 74 years of age
  • 5 ft 9 in (180 cm) tall
  • 250 lbs (113 kg)
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solloway is urged to contact their local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

