Hungry Game teams competing for local charities in part of the T.I.P foundation, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Okanagan servers volunteer as tribute at ‘Hunger Games’

Ten teams tested their tray balancing skills in an obstacle course to raise money for local charities

A Kelowna fundraising organization has put a spin on ‘Hunger Games’ by pinning local restaurant staff teams against each other for a relay-style, tray-race competition

Ten teams participated in ‘The Industry Project’ (T.I.P.) for the 2nd Annual Hungry Games on Tuesday.

T.I.P. is a local fundraising organization working to connect the restaurant industry with various local charities across Kelowna.

“Over the course of our campaigns participating servers donate a portion of their daily sales to our chosen local charity. These accumulated donations add up to have a huge impact on our community, so far garnering over $30,000 to various charities throughout the Okanagan. This year our campaign will run in November so we’re excited to kick things off with our annual Hungry Games,” said T.I.P founder Madeleine Swordy

READ MORE: How to pair hotdogs with wine: sommelier

The games have helped charities including Okanagan Food Bank, JoAnna House and the Foundry.

“This year we are going to let the participating teams select a charity they would like their funds to go towards,” said Swordy.

The competition saw teams from Cactus Yacht Club, Cactus Banks, Central Sports Club, Train Station Pub, BNA, Moxies, Perch Cafe & Lounge, Bin4.

“I got involved because the charity and raising money for the community,” said Cactus Club server, Jesse Brennan.

“We have a big heart for charities here in Kelowna,” said Cactus Club team’s Jordy Worsfold.

The competition saw teams balancing a water bottle on a tray as they plunged through military like obstacles, including tires, bars, and crawling under ropes. If a teammate drops the water bottle, they began again. To raise money, teams bought flippers, weights and other objects to place on their opponents as a way to sabotage the other team.

READ MORE: Kelowna paddlers rank first in Vancouver, Penticton provincial competitions

The grand prize up for grabs is an Okanagan wine tour.

T.I.P hopes to have more teams participate next year and encourages people to visit their Facebook and Twitter pages for information on upcoming fundraising events and how to get involved, the organization said they are always looking for volunteers and the next charity to support.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos
Next story
Teachers worried after 12 gas leaks in 3 months at B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

Friends rally for Vernon man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read