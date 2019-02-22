The Okanagan can expect some sunny skies this weekend with milder temps during the day and a slight drop over night. Photo by Wanda Christy

Okanagan set for sunny weekend

Skies will remain mostly clear, temp will remain mild during the day and dip slightly overnight

Sunshine is on the way for the Okanagan this weekend.

Despite a snowy forecast for today from Environment Canada, which will see parts of the region seeing anywhere between 2 to 5 cm of snow, the skies are expected to clear over the next two days.

Beginning Satuday, Feb. 23, Environment Canada says the region can expect milder weather with the temperature sitting around one degree. Residents will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with a drop in temperature overnight to about -8 degrees while the skies will remain clear.

Sunday, Feb. 24, will be much the same during the day with mostly clear skies and the mercury hanging around the one degree mark. According to Environment Canada, temperatures will drop more slightly to anywhere between -8 and -12 overnight, but the skies should remain clear through to Monday, Feb. 25.

