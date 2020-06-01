Armstrong Regional Co-op will donate five centre from every litre of gas sold at its gas bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm on its annual Fuel Good Day, Tuesday, Sept. 15, to a local charity or organization in each community. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan-Shuswap charities to benefit from gas fill-up

Armstrong Regional Co-op fundraiser goes Sept. 15 at gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Vehicles filling up with gas can help local organizations.

Armstrong Regional Co-op is now taking applications online for groups to share in the proceeds from Co-op’s annual Fuel Good Day, which happens every September.

During the day Tuesday, Sept. 15, a minimum of five cents from every litre of fuel – including all grades of gas and diesel fuel – sold at the Co-op Gas Bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm is donated back to a local registered charity or non-profit organization.

“The application process is open to all local registered non-profits and charities operating in our local trading area,” said Jason Keis, regional marketing and sales manager for Armstrong Regional Co-op.

The cooperative will select a different registered non-profit or charitable organization to receive funding from each of its gas bar locations in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Applications will be accepted until June 30, and Co-op will announce the chosen recipients in July.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised


Charity and Donations

