Okanagan-Shuswap charities to benefit from gas fill-up

Vehicles filling up with gas can help local organizations.
Armstrong Regional Co-op is now taking applications online for groups to share in the proceeds from Co-op’s annual Fuel Good Day, which happens every September.
During the day Tuesday, Sept. 15, a minimum of five cents from every litre of fuel – including all grades of gas and diesel fuel – sold at the Co-op Gas Bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm is donated back to a local registered charity or non-profit organization.
“The application process is open to all local registered non-profits and charities operating in our local trading area,” said Jason Keis, regional marketing and sales manager for Armstrong Regional Co-op.
The cooperative will select a different registered non-profit or charitable organization to receive funding from each of its gas bar locations in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Vernon.
Applications will be accepted until June 30, and Co-op will announce the chosen recipients in July.
