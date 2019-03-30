Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Environment Canada has forecasted a day of sun on Saturday in the Okanagan, but with possible chances of rain and clouds coming later in the evening and continuing through Sunday.

In Penticton: Cold start to the day at -1 C, a mix of sun and cloud forecasted throughout the day with highs of 16 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers at night with lows coming back up to 5 C.

In Kelowna: Mainly sunny forecasts on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of rain later in the night. A cold morning to start at -2 C, but expected highs of 16 C and a little warmer at night with 5 C.

In Vernon: More sun than clouds throughout the day with a high of 16 C. 30 per cent chance of showers.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: No projected chances of rain with clear skies, high of 16 C, and clouds going into the night with a low of 3 C.

Fun fact of the day: British Columbia is one of the top 3 producing regions of cranberries and blueberries in the world.

Word of the day: Nadir. The lowest point; point of greatest adversity or despair.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

