Rain and clouds are expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

Probably no tanning today, folks. April showers continue as clouds and showers are expected throughout the Okanagan today.

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada:

Vernon is expected to be mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this morning, changing to 30 per cent chance of showers around noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

In Penticton showers are expected to end this morning and will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 14 C.

Kelowna is expected to be mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers, changing to 30 percent chance of showers around noon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

Salmon Arm is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. The high temperature is 14 C.

Tonight: Temperatures are expected to drop this evening, hovering just above zero across the valley (Vernon 2 C, Penticton 4 C, Kelowna 1 C, Salmon Arm 1 C).

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourvernon, #yourkelowna, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May
Next story
South Okanagan school wins $10,000 donation from London Drugs

Just Posted

Vernon council questions need for open mic session

Staff recommends, and council agrees, against allowing open questions from public at end of meetings

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

Vernon dog control rules somewhat muddy

Hired contractor explains to Vernon council what she can and can’t do when it comes to dogs

IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Aronson was in a wheelchair following the police incident.

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Hunting guide sentenced for bear baiting in the South Okanagan

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

South Okanagan school wins $10,000 donation from London Drugs

Business wins money from Intel contest and donates it to a Penticton school

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline skating tour coming to South Okanagan

All star cast for Rock The Rink show in Penticton including Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Most Read