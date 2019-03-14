Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Partially cloudy days are expected with sun expected into the weekend. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Warmer weather is on the way across the Okanagan.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

Across the Okanagan — in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm — it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a high of 7°C.

This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere from Friday into next week. Temperatures are expected to rise everywhere above 10°C this weekend.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery conditions have been reported on Highway 97B – Highway 97B between Gardiner Lake Frtg and the end of Highway 97B for 5.6 km (Salmon Arm). Construction is underway on Highway 97A Both Directions – Highway 97A, in both directions. Road maintenance work planned between Wagner Rd and Powerhouse Rd (12 km south of Enderby).

