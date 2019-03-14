Partially cloudy days are expected with sun expected into the weekend. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Warmer weather is on the way across the Okanagan.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

Across the Okanagan — in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm — it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a high of 7°C.

This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere from Friday into next week. Temperatures are expected to rise everywhere above 10°C this weekend.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery conditions have been reported on Highway 97B – Highway 97B between Gardiner Lake Frtg and the end of Highway 97B for 5.6 km (Salmon Arm). Construction is underway on Highway 97A Both Directions – Highway 97A, in both directions. Road maintenance work planned between Wagner Rd and Powerhouse Rd (12 km south of Enderby).

VIDEO: Golden retriever stolen from backyard in Kelowna returned home

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Cloudy day expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

