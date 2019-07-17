Environment Canada is calling for another wet day in the Okanagan. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Make sure you remember your umbrella today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 22 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 12 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 22 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 21 C.

Tonight: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

Video of the day: Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan

Remember to tag us on social media with the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan
Next story
VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Just Posted

Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

A personal connection to the crisis: Recovering addicts share their story

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Spallumcheen golfer collects first-ever ace

Kay Cornish used her trusty 7-iron to score hole-in-one on tough uphill par-3 No. 7 at home course

Vernon gym shows heart for North Okanagan Hospice

Iron Heart Gym hosts fundraiser for Hospice and the 2019 Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Okanagan College Vernon campus flies Syilx flag

The Okanagan Nation Alliance flag was raised at a ceremony on July 16

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ which made its way to the home

False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

Princeton RCMP breathed a sigh of relief, momentarily, when they discovered a… Continue reading

Ironman returns to Okanagan after seven-year absence

Subaru Ironman Canada is coming back to Penticton in 2020

Most Read