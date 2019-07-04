Cloudy Okanagan Skies (Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

You won’t likely need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers; risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening; risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers (amount 5 to 10 mm). High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow.

