(Kaylie McKinley file photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Grab your beach gear because sunny, clear skies and warm temperatures are expected throughout the Okanagan.

Here’s today’s weather according to Environmental Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear. Low of 6 C overnight.

Vernon: Sunny and a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High of 25 C. Tonight should be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 24 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 7 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun this week and increasing temperatures going into the weekend.

