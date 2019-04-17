Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The forecast is still offering a hodgepodge of sun and rain, but it’s also getting warm. Today’s high temperatures are definitely spring-like.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature is expected to be 17 C, although it will be higher as you head south. Osoyoos is expected to reach 20 C.

In Kelowna cloud will be clearing this morning and the high temperature will be around 18 C.

In Salmon Arm clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature is expected to be 16 C.

In Vernon clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature will be 18 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Despite Environment Canada’s less than cheery forecasts, the sun keeps shining.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

