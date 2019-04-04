Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Gloomy weather is going to set in this morning and hold on through Thursday, according to meteorologists. So, dust off your happy lamp and get ready for the grey.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and snow at 1,600 metres elevation. The high temperature will be 13 C.

In Kelowna there will be showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Then there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and snow is expected in higher elevations. The high will be 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it’s going to be cloudy and there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 12 C.

In Vernon it’s going to be cloudy and showers will begin this morning and end this afternoon. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and snow will fall at 1,600 metres elevation.

In better Vernon news, the dust advisory has been lifted.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 3 C, and more rain should arrive. .

Will the sun come out tomorrow? It will return briefly with days of rain in tow.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Fun with music:

It’s melancholy weather and that needs some melancholy music.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation
Next story
U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside home on 39th Avenue Wednesday

City of Vernon appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board last month

UPDATED: Missing Vernon woman found safe

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

Film raises awareness around anxiety in Vernon

Angst shown at Kal Secondary April 10

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

Richard Rafton offers Kelowna more than just a new record

Okanagan city appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Vernon firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board

Bar Rescue star gets taste of the South Okanagan thanks to local pub owner

Brexit pub owner tries to show off Penticton to TV show host Jon Taffer

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Most Read