(Pixabay image)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s under cloudy skies.

Unsettled weather will fill the skies above the Okanagan and Shuswap; the forecast contains scattered showers, high winds and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the Salmon Arm area can expect daytime highs of 26 C as well as a chance of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Read More: VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

Read More: In photos and video: Harbour Front Cruise car show at Marine Park

The temperature in Vernon is expected to reach 27 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

The forecast for Kelowna calls for a mainly cloudy day with the temperature reaching 27 C. Wind from the northwest gusting as fast as 40 km/h is expected this afternoon.

Penticton residents can expect cloud cover overhead in the morning to become a mix of sun and cloud at around noon. The temperature will reach 28 C.

Read More: Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Read More: South Shuswap summer concert series a musical escape

The cloudy weather will persist across the region for much of the coming week with daytime high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

Just Posted

Armstrong Shamrocks, Kelowna Raiders in TOSLL final

One-game, winner-take-all showdown set for 1 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre

Studios of deceased Vernon artist opened to the public

Ceramicist Frank Poll died in 2018 and his Old Kamloops Road studios are being opened this month

Villains and Vittles presents The Mystery of Dutch Charlie

The production’s 26th murder mystery dinner show runs through August

Vernon arts centre launches 2019-20 Spotlight season

Anne of Green Gables ballet, theatre seen on America’s Got Talent added to season lineup

LETTER: Hope helps

Square foot gardens for homeless a step in the right direction

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

That’s bananas! New tech shown off at Okanagan library

The library’s new ‘maker space’ offers cutting edge technology in Kelowna

Most Read