Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Here comes the rain again — but first, some sun

Get out your sunscreen, it’s going to be a sunny day. Also you may need to stock up on vitamin D because at around midnight everything is going to change.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be nearly balmy with a forecast high of 16 C on this sunny day.

In Kelowna it’s going to be a full day of sun and the high temperature is expected to be 16 C.

In Salmon Arm the sun will prevail and the forecast high is 15 C.

In Vernon expect a sunny day with a high temperature of 16 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 5 C, but at midnight the clouds are expected to roll in and bring umbrella weather.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? In theory? You’re just not going to see it. Clouds are rolling in overnight and there are several days of rain and cloud ahead.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect but there’s still snow on them thar hills. Big White is reporting 13 centimetres of fresh snow in the last seven days.

Over at Silver Star it’s the last week of the ski season, and conditions are going to be really varied.

Fun with music:

Rain is on its way and this means it’s a good time to hum your favourite rain song.

Let’s start with a classic.

