Ron and Wyker Ulansky, four, enjoy a sunny afternoon eating ice cream at Waterfront Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

Environment Canada is forecasting a bright start to the weekend. Friday is expected to have clear skies and sun, with temperatures reaching up to 22 C in parts of the valley. The weekend has some clouds forecasted, but it looks like the Okanagan is starting to heat up with temperatures coming in around 22 C throughout next week.

In Penticton: Sunglasses and hats may be needed. Highs of 22 C with a slight chance of light clouds through the day.

In Kelowna: Low temperature to start the morning at 6 C, but with mainly sun forecasted through the day, the expected high will reach 19 C.

In Vernon: Highs of 19 C. Mix of sun in cloud through the weekend, with temperatures getting up to 22 C late next week.

In Salmon Arm: Larger mix of sun and clouds further north. Highs of 18 C Friday, and similar forecasts throughout the weekend.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @jlee02 // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: The Sun accounts for 99.86% of the mass in the solar system.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria
Next story
Vernon man with outstanding warrant arrested

Just Posted

Vernon man with outstanding warrant arrested

“Thank-you to the public and media for their assistance.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

Environmental performance makes SilverStar one of continent’s best

SilverStar Mountain recognized for environmental performance by National Ski Areas Association

Festival entry staged by Asparagus theatre group

The comedy follows a number of odd occurences in a sleepy town.

Call for RCMP Appreciation Day gains steam

“Commemorating a day to the RCMP is about honouring each of the hard-working members who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society brings 65 dogs for adoption event

Okanagan birds of prey on display in Kelowna

Kelowna Museums Society puts on the exhibit until August

Most Read