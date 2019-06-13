Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a similar day tomorrow

Expect a mix of sun and cloud again today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as well.

