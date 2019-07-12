Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Some sun, some clouds expected throughout the Okanagan today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the valley.

