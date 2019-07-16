Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Expect some sun and some clouds today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of thunderstorms. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

There is a chance of showers across the Okanagan tomorrow.

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Remember to tag us on social media with the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

Just Posted

Power out in large part of Vernon

Power went down around 4:30 p.m. in the middle of the city

Vernon pageant participant heads stateside

Samantha Sewell will represent North America at Miss Royalty International in Milwaukee

Vernon summer mural tours start with new guides

The mural tours started on June 28 and will run until Sept. 27

PHOTOS: Armstrong MetalFest rocks Hassen

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival

UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Environment Canada says it’s going to be a rainy week

Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

Community rallies around dog that needed surgery for two broken legs

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Most Read