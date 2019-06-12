The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Expect a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan today. Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud; risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 15 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 32 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow; calling for sun the rest of the week across the Okanagan.

Video of the day: Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

Remember to tag us on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

Just Posted

Vernon newspaper marks 31 years

Morning Star anniversary coincides with goodbye to long-time editor

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

PHOTOS: Lumby Days a wild ride

The annual family fair took place last weekend in Lumby

School responds after needle and knife allegedly found during field trip

“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”

Vernon’s history in pictures

Downtown Vernon Safeway photo from 1951

Vikings take over Cherryville Days

The annual event took place June 1 and 2 in Cherryville

Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

Hergott: What happens to your estate when you die

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die

Penticton teen hit by car while trying to avoid possible drug user in underpass

A local teen was hit by a car after crossing the highway instead going by a possible drug user

UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off Dilworth

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him to the ambulance with gator

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

Most Read