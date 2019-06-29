Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Canada Day long weekend has begun, and the weather forecasted to start the weekend is a mix of sun, clouds and rain. Saturday has a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, before Sunday and Monday turn into clear and sunny days.

In Penticton: Mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. High of 25 C and 30 per cent chance of showers through the day and night.

In Kelowna: High of 23 C with sun and cloud projected through the day. Thirty per cent chance of showers all day with things clearing up tonight.

In Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of ran through the day and night. High of 22 C with mixes of sun and cloud throughout the day.

In Salmon Arm: High of 20 C with mixes of sun and clouds throughout the day. Thirty per cent chance of rain during the day and night.

