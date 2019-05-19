Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Most long-weekend rain has already fallen

Long-weekend campers who had to ride out the first two days of their trip beneath a blue tarp will be happy to see that the forecast is improving. Across the Okanagan-Shuswap region rain is giving way to warmer temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud.
Great to see some rain in #Okanagan but lets not forget over the long weekend; if you have a camp fire put it out with water and make sure it's cold. Never leave your fire unattended, and report signs of wildfire: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell https://t.co/yB6UtgLkSh
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) May 17, 2019
The temperature in the Shuswap is expected to reach a high of 20C. Cloud cover in the area is forecasted to clear this evening. Similar conditions are expected for the holiday Monday.
In Vernon, the temperature will peak at 18C. The cloud cover present on Sunday is expected to increase throughout Monday before revealing a clear Monday night.
Cloud cover in Kelowna is also expected to increase on Monday before clearing overnight, giving way to a warm and sunny Tuesday. Kelowna’s daytime high is expected to reach 19C today.
In Penticton the thermometer will peak at 21C. The South Okanagan area is being told to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a mix of sun and cloud for Monday.
