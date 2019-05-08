Kal Beach, Coldstream. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

The warm weather continues throughout the Okanagan this week.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Overcast sky is clearing this morning. High of 23 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Vernon: High of 23 C. The sky is clearing throughout today and will be clear tonight. Expect a low of 8 C tonight.

Penticton: Mostly cloudy, clearing this morning. High 24 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Clearing. High of 22 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow, until Tuesday, May 14.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Video of the day: Dancing birds caught on camera

Make sure to tag us in your weather related news at #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm:

Related: Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Students kill classmate, injure 8 at school near Columbine
Next story
Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

Just Posted

True Leaf Pet announces new president

Darcy Bomford resigned as President of True Leaf Pet Inc., but will continue as a director and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Pet Inc.

Vernon students release Salmon Fry into 6 Mile Creek

The total sockeye fry released to date is 1.1 million into 6 Mile Creek and 4 million into Okanagan Lake.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

Four-vehicle pileup on Silver Star Road delays school bus full of kids

Traffic delayed, including school bus due to crash at Tillicum

LETTER: No more burning in Vernon

“In the sunny Okanagan, the air is crap!”

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou expected in Vancouver court over extradition case

Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver’s airport at the request of the United States

Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, company says up to 15,000 customers affected

It said the breach affected customers at 17 retail stores who opened or changed accounts

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Most Read