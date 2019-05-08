Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

The warm weather continues throughout the Okanagan this week.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Overcast sky is clearing this morning. High of 23 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.
Vernon: High of 23 C. The sky is clearing throughout today and will be clear tonight. Expect a low of 8 C tonight.
Penticton: Mostly cloudy, clearing this morning. High 24 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 10 C.
Salmon Arm: Clearing. High of 22 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 7 C.
Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow, until Tuesday, May 14.
No highway alerts are in effect.
