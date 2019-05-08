Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

The warm weather continues throughout the Okanagan this week.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Overcast sky is clearing this morning. High of 23 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Vernon: High of 23 C. The sky is clearing throughout today and will be clear tonight. Expect a low of 8 C tonight.

Penticton: Mostly cloudy, clearing this morning. High 24 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Clearing. High of 22 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow, until Tuesday, May 14.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Video of the day: Dancing birds caught on camera

Make sure to tag us in your weather related news at #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm:

Related: Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

