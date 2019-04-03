Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

It’s going to be a rainy day in the Okanagan, so make sure to pack your umbrella.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and snow at 1,600 metres elevation. The high temperature will be 13 C.

In Kelowna it’s going to be cloudy with periods of rain beginning early this morning. The temperature high is expected to be 12 C.

In Salmon Arm conditions will be cloudy and rainy, with a temperature high of 10 C.

In Vernon it’s going to be cloudy with periods of rain beginning early this morning. The temperature high is expected to be 12 C.

There’s also a dust advisory in effect.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 3 C, and all the rain should have rolled away by then.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Yes! There’s supposed to be one day of sun before more days of rain and cloud return.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect but there’s still snow on them thar hills. Big White is reporting 13 centimetres of fresh snow in the last seven days.

Over at Silver Star it’s the last week of the ski season, and conditions are going to be really varied.

Fun with music:

Rain is on its way and this means it’s a good time to hum your favourite rain song.

Let’s start with a classic.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

