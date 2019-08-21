Kal Beach, Coldstream. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

Across the Okanagan there is a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon and a 40 per cent of showers.

Penticton: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Today is a high of 28 C.

Kelowna: Today will have clouds and sun with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon with a similar chance of thunderstorms as Penticton. Later tonight, there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers that will clear around midnight.

Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm late in the afternoon. There is a high of 28 C and a low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm: High of 27 C and low of 13 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms.

READ MORE: Council votes to shut down Airport Inn, owner says he will appeal decision

READ MORE: One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

Previous story
Federal Court approves settlement agreement for Indian day schools

Just Posted

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

Cora breakfast restaurant gets cracking in Vernon

The Montreal-based restaurant chain made its first grand opening in Vernon on Tuesday morning

City of Vernon to develop Civic Arena site into park

Planning process approved by council; construction to start in 2020 or 2021

Vernon RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Coming home: Okanagan softball star returns after career-changing injury

Shayla Tyerman joins UBC Okanagan in their inaugural season in the WCSA

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours… Continue reading

Most Read