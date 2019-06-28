Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday; sun expected Sunday

Keep those umbrellas handy today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 10 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud; 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight Partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening, clearing near midnight. Low 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 20 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 11 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, followed by a sunny Sunday.

Video of the day: Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Remember to tag us in all your posts this weekend with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpencticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats
Next story
Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Just Posted

Vernon steps up support for kidney walk

Event raises $22,000

Vernon golfer earns tour trifecta

Kendra Jones-Munk wins Zone 2 junior girls tour title, Order of Merit and most sportsmanlike honours

A street by any other name

Columnist would rather his adopted hometown of Vernon have streets with names rather than numbers

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday; sun expected Sunday

Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

Check out the lineup for the A&W Mustic Festival

Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

Local talent collaborates with Clayton Bellamy and Donny Anderson for Soundtrack

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

No arrests yet in Thursday night’s incident, witnesses asked to come forward

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Okanagan boxers laced up and ready for charity fight

“Three round heroes” charity fights come to Kelowna July 6

Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Taelor Gaschnitz is competing in the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 competition

Update: Crews knock down fire at construction site by Gyro Beach

Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire at Richter Street and Lakeshore Road

Most Read