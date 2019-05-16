Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Remember to grab those rain boots today — and keep them out.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19 C. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight and risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 12 C.

Vernon: Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C. Tonight will be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Low 12 C.

Penticton: A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 20 C. Tonight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers at times heavy beginning this evening. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight —Environment Canada is calling for 10 – 15 mm of rain. Low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Low 12 C.

Showers are expected to continue tomorrow, into the weekend.

Video of the day: 70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

