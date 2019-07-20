Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Showers to start weekend, sun returning soon

Environment Canada forecasts rain on Saturday and the heat returning next week

Sun and chances of rain forecasted for Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

It seems the Okanagan may have just one more day of rain and overcast weather before the sun is expected to return.

Environment Canada forecasts a wet start to the weekend before both the sun and heat return at the start of next week. Through the Okanagan, showers and highs of up to 27 C are expected Saturday.

Sun on Saturday but it's looking like summer will return real soon with the high 30s next week! #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/3zC5QI0qh7 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 20, 2019

In Penticton: High of 27 C on Saturday. Showers expected through the morning before clearing up tonight.

In Kelowna: Light showers expected through the day with a high of 24 C. Expected to clear in the evening with a clear skies leading into a bright and hot Sunday.

In Vernon: Forecasts of a few showers through the day. High of 24 C and clearing up later tonight to lead to a sunny, clear skies Sunday.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. Sixty per cent chances of showers through the day before clearing up this evening. High of 25 C.

Fact of the day: Alexander the Great would have celebrated his 2,375th birthday sometime this July.

Video of the day:

Dogs defending the homestead from a fierce intruder.https://t.co/i60a1zz8I3 pic.twitter.com/ZZ7J7B3GpA — Imgur (@imgur) July 19, 2019

