Sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s will make today a perfect chance to get out on the lake. (File Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Summer weather is in full swing across the Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday July 21.

Salmon Arm residents can expect a clear day and highs reaching 29C. The UV index will reach nine or very high so sunscreen and shade will be good choices for those heading out to enjoy the warmth.

Read More: Okanagan Air Cadet challenges cadet program on gendered policy

Read More: Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Environment Canada’s forecast for the Vernon area is similar, with warm temperatures and moderate winds from the north calming in the evening.

Kelowna will also enjoy a high of 29C and clear skies all day and into the evening.

Penticton is expected to be the Okanagan hot spot reaching 31C today.

Read More: Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

Read More: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

According to environment Canada’s forecast scattered cloud will enter skies across the Okanagan on Monday followed by an overcast and rainy Tuesday and then a return to sunshine later in the week.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced
Next story
Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Just Posted

Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced

Vandals cover colours with white paint sometime overnight Saturday

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Dragon boats help fundbreast cancer treatment at Vernon hospital

The Dragon Boat Festival at Swan Lake on July 13 raised $2,020 for VJHF

Our History In Pictures

Band entertains crowd at downtown Vernon Eaton’s in 1960

Vernon speaker to motivate Cariboo residents after mill shutdowns

Change management speaker Mark DeVolder will deliver town hall keynote in 100 Mile House

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Hespeler had connection to Mennonite migration

Home in Summerland was built in 1907, moved when the highway was changed

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Researchers found performance on key areas varies by province and territory

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

Most Read