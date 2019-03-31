Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

A daytime high temperature of 14 C is forecast regionwide

The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

A mix of sun and cloud can be expected in the Okanagan and Shuswap for the last day of March.

Across the region there will be a chance of showers which will persist into the evening.

The daytime high temperature is expected to be similar across the region; Environment Canada forecasts it at 14 C.

Temperatures will remain in the double digits until Wednesday when storm clouds are expected to bring rain to the region.

