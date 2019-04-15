Little Mountain trails. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it will be mainly sunny and there will be a high temperature of 13 C.

In Kelowna there will be a mix of sun and cloud 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. The high temperature will be 12 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 12 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 0 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is in the forecast, too.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

