Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Grab your sunglasses, the Okanagan is expecting more sun today.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada
Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 9 C.
Vernon: Sunny. High 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.
Penticton: Sunny. High 29. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 30. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11 C.
The sunny weather is expected to continue tomorrow.
