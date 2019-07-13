Sun and chances of rain forecasted for Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun, chances of showers continue through weekend

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun, clouds and rain to start the weekend

The overcast weather that started off July looks to continue through this weekend.

Environment Canada has forecasted a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with chances of showers and thunderstorms coming later in the afternoon throughout the Okanagan. Highs of 29 are expected in most of the Okanagan.

In Penticton: High of 29 C with a mix of sun and cloud to start the weekend. Thirty per cent chance of showers through the day and chances of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

In Kelowna: Sun and clouds throughout Saturday. High of 29 C with a 30 per cent chance of rain through the day. Thunderstorm risk picks up late in the afternoon.

In Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of rain through the day and evening. High of 29 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sun and clouds and a high of 28 C for Saturday. Forty per cent chance of rain tonight with risks of thunderstorms rolling through the afternoon and evening.

Fact of the day: July is the warmest month in the northern hemisphere on average

Video of the day:

