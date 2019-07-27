Mostly sun forecasted for Saturday, rain and clouds a possibility. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Saturday will be the one forecasted day this weekend with a chance of a little rain.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 27 C across the Okanagan to start the weekend, but with risks of light showers and thunderstorms continuing from last week.

In Penticton: Sun and clouds with a thirty per cent chance of showers through the start of the weekend and a high of 27 C.

In Kelowna: A high of 25 C on Saturday with mostly forecasts of sun, with 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. Risk of thunderstorm before clearing this evening.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25 C. Forty per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm later in the day.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. Sixty per cent chances of showers through the day before clearing up this evening and a high of 25 C. Risk of thunderstorms continuing through the day.

Fact of the day: Lake Okanagan is approximately 135km long with a surface area of 361km squared. Its maximum width is 6.4 km and its maximum depth is 242 metres.

