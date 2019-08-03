Your weather for August 3, 2019, courtesy of Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun shines on the long weekend

The long weekend is getting warmed up - skies are clear throughout the region.

The long weekend is getting warmed up – skies are clear throughout the region.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: A full day of sunshine after some light clouds in the morning. The high is 28 with 81 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds towards the late evening, low 12.

In Vernon: Sunny all day with a high of 27. Humidity at 74 per cent.

Tonight: A few clouds in the late evening, a low of 12.

In Penticton: Sunny throughout the day. A high of 27 except near Osoyoos, where temperatures could reach as high as 30. Humidity at 49 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies becoming partly cloudy at midnight. Low 13.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high of 28. Humidity reaching 91 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 12.

Be sure to tag us on social media using #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

RELATED: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Part five: The opioid crisis and Vernon
Next story
Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Just Posted

That’s a lot of green: cannabis company with Okanagan facility earns record revenues

It’s been a smoking hot year for a global cannabis company that recently built a facility in Lumby

Kal Lake grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

Part five: The opioid crisis and Vernon

Combatting the stigma surrounding the opioid crisis

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun shines on the long weekend

The long weekend is getting warmed up - skies are clear throughout the region.

New highway markings in North Okanagan expected to slow speeders

Optical speed bars being tested on Highway 97A on south side of Enderby

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

Barricades and signs set up west of Summerland

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Most Read