Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are cold and gray, but not as cold and gray as we’ve had in recent weeks.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud across the board today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton conditions will start cloudy and a mix of sun and cloud will round out the day.

In Kelowna the day will start with a mix of sun and cloud this morning and the high temperature will be -1 C.

In Salmon Arm the windchill is going to be an issue. A mix and sun is expected and the high temperature will be -2 C, unless you get caught in wind. The windchill is expected to be – 19 C.

In Vernon the day will start with a mix of sun and cloud this morning and the high temperature will be -1 C and the windchill is expected at -13 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to range between -8 C to -17 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Flurries. They’re expected across the board Wednesday, but conditions are relatively mild for winter before then. There may be a littleVitamin D in the lead up to snow.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of this week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact: Did you watch the Oscars? After more than 30 years and some two dozen films, Spike Lee received his first Academy Award nomination for best director for “BlacKkKlansman.” It’s also the first time one of his movies has been nominated for best picture.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of life around the valley.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

photo: Landon Hemmes

