Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Though Tuesday was off to a chilly start, expect sun throughout the Okanagan the rest of the day with a high of 15 C everywhere.
Here’s today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Vernon:
Sunny this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.
Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high 15. Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low of 4 C overnight.
Penticton: Sunny, with a mix of sun and cloud around noon. High of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny and will also see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 15 C. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.
Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.
