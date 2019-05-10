(Stock photo - submitted)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Grab your sunscreen, the sun will continue all Friday and into the weekend throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny today with a high of 28 C. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Vernon: Sunny, high 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear and low of 11 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny and a high of 27 C (HumidexL 28 C). Tonight is clear with a low of 9 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and 30 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C in Salmon Arm.

Video of the day: Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Remember to tag us in instagram posts of you enjoying the warm weather with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error

Just Posted

Flattened but not forgotten – Vernon’s Civic Arena

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: ‘She did good’

Dealing with suicidal thoughts? Vernon professionals weigh in

All agencies emplore individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help within their community.

Vernon stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre

Vernon Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Okanagan community one of 11 that has events taking place Saturday, May 26

Vernon players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge at Marshall

CMHA holds block party for mental health week

PHOTOS: Live music and a barbecue get community moving in support

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Two new blazes sparked in Kamloops fire Centre

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures of 30 C by Friday

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

Most Read