Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

It’s a sunny and warm Tuesday in the Okanagan.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight with a low of 9 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The low tonight will be 9 C.

Penticton: Sunny and a high 23 C — 26 C near Osoyoos. Tonight is also expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 8 C.

Fact of the Day: In Switzerland it is illegal to own just one guinea pig. This is because guinea pigs are social animals, and they are considered victims of abuse if they are alone.

Video of the day: ‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

No highway alerts are in effect. Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun this week and increasing temperatures going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach 28 C on Saturday.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

