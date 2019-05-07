(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

It’s a sunny and warm Tuesday in the Okanagan.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight with a low of 9 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The low tonight will be 9 C.

Penticton: Sunny and a high 23 C — 26 C near Osoyoos. Tonight is also expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 8 C.

No highway alerts are in effect. Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun this week and increasing temperatures going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach 28 C on Saturday.

