Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

Spring is in the air.
Sunshine is expected throughout the Okanagan this week, according to Environment Canada.
Today’s forecast:
In Kelowna: Expect sunshine with a high of 13 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of -1 C.
In Penticton: Will be slightly colder than Kelowna with a high of 12 C, but sunny skies are in the forecast. Tonight will be a clear night with a low of -1 C.
In Vernon: Will have a high of 13 C today with clear skies and a low of -1 C tonight.
In Salmon Arm: Will be warmer with 12 C today and fog clearing this morning. Tonight will have a low of -2 C.
This week:
Sunny skies and warmer weather is in the forecast for this week across the Okanagan Valley.
Road conditions:
No highway alerts are in effect. A rockslide north of Summerland is still causing traffic delays, as the southbound lane remains closed, according to DriveBC.
