Sunny outlook for weather today across the Okanagan. (Photo: Contributed)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

It’ll be mainly sunny today throughout the Okanagan but expect some showers tonight.

Here’s the weather for Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Vernon: Mainly sunny with a high of 18 C. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. There is a low plus 5 tonight.

Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 18 C. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. UV index 7 or high. There is a low plus 5 tonight.

Penticton: Mainly sunny with a high of 19 C and wind is also expected north 20 km/h near noon. UV index 6 or high. Tonight has a low of 7 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high 16 and UV index 6, or high. Tonight, expect a low of 5 C.

Tonight: It will be mainly cloudy throughout the Okanagan with a 30 per cent chance of showers everywhere except Salmon Arm, who has 40 per cent chance of showers tonight.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

