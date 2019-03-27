Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

It’s time to take out the sunnies.
Sunny skies with a chance of clouds are expected weather for this week, according to Environment Canada.
Kelowna:
Today’s forecast: Mainly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 13 C.
Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 0 C.
Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of clouds starting on Sunday.
Penticton:
Today’s forecast: Sunny skies with a high of 13 C.
Tonight: A few clouds with increasing cloudiness late in the night with a 60 per cent chance of rain in Osoyoos overnight and a low of -3 C.
Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a chance of showers on Thursday and a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend.
Vernon:
Today’s forecast: Sunny with a mix of clouds and a high of 13 C.
Tonight: Will be clean with a low of 0 C.
Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Sunny with clouds expected on the weekend.
Salmon Arm:
Today’s forecast: Is different from region with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries expected this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11 C.
Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 1 C.
Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of sun and cloud starting on Sunday.
