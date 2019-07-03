Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

You’ll need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight:: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 27 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Low 15 C.

Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain for the next few days across the Okanagan.

Be sure to tag us in all your social media posts by using the hashtag #youkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

View this post on Instagram

Canada Day around the South Shuswap.

A post shared by Salmon Arm Observer (@saobserver) on

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Lumby inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

Vernon climbers reach their peak

Seaton’s Rock Climbing Club wraps up five years with volunteer coach

Vernon Art Studio reopens with featured Kelowna artist

The Summer exhibition features “Ficticitious Portraits” by artist Vikki Drummond

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton… Continue reading

Rollover closes Highway 97 near airport, traffic rerouted

Southbound traffic is being rerouted as the highway remains closed

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Most Read