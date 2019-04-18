Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be a mainly cloudy day, but the high temperature has been forecast at 20 C.

In Kelowna there will be a few showers ending this afternoon then it will get cloudy. The high temperature is expected to be 17 C.

In Salmon Arm there will be showers and the high temperature will be 14 C.

In Vernon there will be a few showers ending this afternoon then it will get cloudy. The high temperature is expected to be 17 C..

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 8 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? There will be sun showers on Friday but the weekend looks very sunny.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

