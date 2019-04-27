Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Environment Canada is forecasting a dark kind of Saturday. Clouds, heavy winds and chances of showers are all expected throughout the day. Staying in the warmer temps with a high of 10 C, and dipping back to 0 C at night. Wind speeds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h through the day and evening.

Light at the end of the tunnel? Yes, Sunday to Tuesday is forecasted to be clear and sunny skies.

#Okanagan weather for the next few days. More sun please. pic.twitter.com/b1W3rtwexy — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 27, 2019

In Penticton: 70 per cent chances of rain throughout the day to go along with high wind speeds and forecasted breaks of sun. High of 11 C.

In Kelowna: Damp, dark and desolate Saturday. High of 10 C, high chances of showers throughout the day. Where’d you go Mr. Sun?

In Vernon: High of 10 C. Little to no chances of sun returning Saturday; clouds and showers projected throughout the day.

In Salmon Arm: Rain and sun going on and off. 60 per cent chance of showers with sunny breaks, with the rain continuing through the night. High of 10 C.

Fact of the day: Two-thirds of the people on Earth have never seen snow.

Word of the day: Groupthink: the lack of individual creativity, or of a sense of personal responsibility, that is sometimes characteristic of group interaction.

