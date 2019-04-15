Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather: the forecast calls for grey skies

The Okanagan Valley may see a mix of sun, clouds and rain this week.
In the Okanagan, expect temperatures between 12 C to 18 C with cloudy periods and a chance of showers.
In the Shuswap, anticipate some sun with a chance of showers towards the middle of the week.
For the Similkameen, expect grey skies with a chance of showers.
Here’s your full weekday weather update:
