Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather: the forecast calls for grey skies

Expect a mic of sun, clouds and showers this week

The Okanagan Valley may see a mix of sun, clouds and rain this week.

In the Okanagan, expect temperatures between 12 C to 18 C with cloudy periods and a chance of showers.

In the Shuswap, anticipate some sun with a chance of showers towards the middle of the week.

For the Similkameen, expect grey skies with a chance of showers.

Here’s your full weekday weather update:

