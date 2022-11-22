Surge in respiratory illnesses hits SD67 schools. (File photo)

Surge in respiratory illnesses hits SD67 schools. (File photo)

Okanagan Skaha schools sees surge of absences for both students and staff

Seasonal respiratory illnesses have hit classrooms hard this month, says superintendent

Okanagan Skaha School District is seeing half-empty classrooms and a high rate of absences of both students and staff as the region is being hit with seasonal respiratory illnesses.

“We are experiencing high levels of absences for both students and employee groups throughout the district at this time, which puts additional pressure on our schools, our human resources team and our casual staff,” said Todd Manuel, superintendent of schools for SD67.

“We are grateful for the support and flexibility that our administrators, teachers and support staff are providing in response to additional pressures of increased absences, and for the support of parents as they determine when they need to keep their children at home.”

For the past two years, the school district has been dealing with COVID. While COVID continues to circulate in schools, it is the respiratory illnesses that are having the biggest impact right now.

The district has been in contact with the Medical Health Officer and has been informed that they are seeing seasonal respiratory illnesses in the community including influenza and COVID.

There are preventative measures we can continue to take, including getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, and following general hygiene measures like hand washing.

“We know that for parents, deciding if their child is too sick to attend school is not always an easy decision,” said Manuel.

He recommends parents and caregivers look at the district website which includes current messaging from the health authority to support parents to determine when to keep their children home.

READ MORE: Still time to get your flu shot for the whole family

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flu season

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Search of Okanagan Lake concludes, missing person not found
Next story
Mother, 52, identified as victim of Prince Rupert murder-suicide

Just Posted

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra performed at the Kelowna ReStore for Habitat for Humanity’s holiday campaign video in October 2022. (Photo/Habitat for Humanity)
Youth orchestra performing throughout the Okanagan

Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)
Vernon parents help players, coaches with snow removal duty at GVAP for B.C. semifinal

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed

A second B.C.-wide side survey of the experiences of residents living in all of the province’s nearly 300 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes is being started by the Office of the Seniors Advocate. (File photo)
Seniors surveyed on living experiences in Vernon care homes

Pop-up banner image